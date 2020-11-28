Kandy Tuskers are up against Dambulla Viiking in the match 3 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Saturday (November 28). The Tuskers suffered a loss in the Super Over in their opening clash against Colombo Kings. Hence, they’ll like to register their first win on the board. On the other hand, Dambulla Viiking are playing their first game, and they’ll want to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers for KT vs DV match. LPL 2020 Schedule.

Batsmen shone during Kandy Tuskers’ opening LPL clash against Dambulla Viiking. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis made runs as the Tuskers mustered 219/3 while batting first. However, their bowlers couldn’t live up to the expectations and leaked runs heavily. With Dambulla having the services of Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling, Oshada Fernando, Tuskers’ bowlers again will have a job in hand. As the crucial game gets lined-up, let’s look at the live streaming details.

Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the KT vs DV LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

LPL 2020 is the first domestic franchise T20 league in Sri Lanka since the Sri Lanka Premier League which was last held in 2012. The first edition of the Lanka Premier League was initially supposed to be held in August but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dambulla Viiking Squad: Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Angelo Perera, Aftab Alam, Samit Patel, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Anwar Ali, Sudeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shinwari, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Ramesh Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage

Kandy Tuskers Squad: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor.

