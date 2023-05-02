In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 45, Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sport City Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match starts at 03:30 PM. This will be the tenth game of the season for both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 45 in Lucknow.

Both LSG and CSK are on ten points from nine games. Interestingly, both these teams come into the contest with a defeat in their respective previous games. Lucknow failed to chase a paltry target against RCB the other night and they will be keen to put up a winning show in front of the home crowd. LSG vs CSK, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (CSK) and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for LSG vs CSK fantasy team.

LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In LSG vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team we will pick Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK), and Shivam Dube (CSK).

LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the LSG vs CSK we will go with three all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) and Krunal Pandya (LSG) can be picked in your LSG vs CSK fantasy team.

LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mahesh Theekshana (CSK) and Tushar Deshpande (CSK) can be the bowlers in your LSG vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team LSG vs CSK whereas Devon Conway (CSK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

