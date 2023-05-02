Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 2, 2023, Wednesday. Lucknow are placed third in the points table after winning five games out of the nine games. Whereas, Chennai have also won the same number of game out of the nine games and are sitting in the fourth position. Both teams want to make a comeback and strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs. Having defeated Lucknow earlier in 2023 IPL season, it is likely that Chennai may win again considering their formidable batting line-up and challenging bowling attack. Both the teams are coming into the match after a loss with Chennai recording a loss against PBKS while Lucknow losing against RCB. With the presence of in-form players like Devon Conway, Shivam Dubey, Ajinkya Rahane, and, Ruturaj Gaikwad, their batting looks all set. However, it is their inexperienced bowling that has made them pay most of the times. Amit Mishra Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Become Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB Match.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather at Ekana Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 match between LSG and CSK; (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

The news is that you can catch KL Rahul and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is 24 per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between LSG and CSK is good with the temperature expected to be around 21-27 degrees Celsius.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Lucknow and Chennai is expected to be tough for scoring runs as the pitch is slow and sluggish in nature and batters need to rotate strike. Spinners will come into equation later on as the pitch gets slower with the match progression.

