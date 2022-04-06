Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr.DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 07, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. Meanwhile, fans searching for LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. LSG vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 15.

After their first loss of the season to the fellow new-entrants Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found their way back on track and won the following two matches consecutively against mighty CSK and low-key SRH. While as Delhi Capitals (DC) had the startling start of the season as they defeated the record time IPL winners Mumbai Indians by four wickets but were reckless against Gujarat Titans (GT. It will be LSG's fourth game and DC's third game of IPL 2022. Though odds are in Lucknow Super Giants' favour, the winning probability suggests Delhi Capitals of having 53% chance of winning.

LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), KL Rahul (LSG) are our wicket keepers.

LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Prithvi Shaw (DC), Evin Lewis (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG) can be picked as our batters for Dream11 Fantasy Team. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Axar Patel (DC) could be the wicket-keepers.

LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Andrew Tye (LSG) are our bowlers.

LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), KL Rahul (LSG), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Evin Lewis (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Axar Patel (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Andrew Tye (LSG).

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) could be named as the captain of your LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as KL Rahul (LSG) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

