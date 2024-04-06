Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has played three matches so far, and they have won two of them. The team's top scorers are Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock, and captain KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohsin Khan have been the top wicket-takers. In contrast, Gujarat Titans have played four matches and won two of them. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been the key contributors to the team's batting success. Notably, Mohit Sharma currently holds the Purple Cap with seven wickets to his name. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Young Cricketers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Aravelly Avanish Rao After SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, (Watch Video).

Both teams have four points on the board, but with some big ins and big scores in the tournament, LSG stands fourth in the points table. 2021 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans having played most matches in the tournament so far stands seventh in the ranking and would be looking to get to winning streak.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat Titans are undefeated against Lucknow Super Giants. They faced each other four times in the past and GT has emerged victorious in all four occasions.

LSG vs GT Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Nicholas Pooran Shubman Gill Mayank Yadav Kane Williamson KL Rahul Mohit Sharma

LSG vs GT Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Both teams have very strong bowling line-ups to keep the opposition in check. So it would be interesting to watch KL Rahul and Saha going against Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohit Sharma. But fans would be eager to watch speedster Mayank Yadav against Shubman Gill and co. Suryakumar Yadav Back in Mix As Faltering Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Desperate To Arrest Slide in IPL 2024.

LSG vs GT Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants will host Gujarat Titans at Ekana Sports City Lucknow. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

LSG vs GT Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports has broadcasting rights for the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can watch the LSG vs GT match live on Star Sports channels. Also, the live streaming of LSG vs GT match number 21 of IPL 2024 will be available on JioCinma App. Rohit Sharma Urges Paparazzi to Maintain Silence With Daughter Samaira Sleeping in His Arms As He Reaches Mumbai Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

LSG vs GT Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M. Siddharth, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur,

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, , Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad

