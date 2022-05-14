Lucknow Super Giants would aim to secure qualification to the IPL 2022 playoffs when they face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 15. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides faced demoralising losses in their last matches. While Lucknow went down to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring affair, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh did the job and downed Rajasthan Royals in what eventually turned out to be a lop-sided affair. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

This game is very crucial if the playoff race is to be kept in mind. A win for KL Rahul's side would help them join newcomers Gujarat Titans in the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals need a victory to enhance their chances. Should Rajasthan lose, things would get very difficult for them with one game remaining.

LSG vs RR Head-to-Head

This clash between these two teams would be just the second time they face off in the competition. Rajasthan Royals had come out victorious by just three runs the last time they faced Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season.

LSG vs RR , IPL 2022 Match 63 Key Players

KL Rahul and Mohsin Khan would be crucial players for Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, would bank on Rajasthan Royals and Yuzvendra Chahal to come good against the IPL debutants.

LSG vs RR , IPL 2022 Match 63 Mini Battles

The clash between Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul would be very interesting to watch. And so will the battle between Mohsin Khan and Jos Buttler.

LSG vs RR , IPL 2022 Match 63 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals (LSG vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 15, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 63 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs RR , IPL 2022 Match 63 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

RR Likely Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

