Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of MAL vs HK T20I Series 2020

Hong Kong National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Hong Kong)

Malaysia will lock horns with Hong Kong in the 2nd encounter of the five-match T20I series. The clash will be played on February 21 (Friday) at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The home side won the opening game of the series by 21 runs and thus, have a 1-0 lead. They will certainly eye to put the foot on the paddle and will aim to register a win in the upcoming match too. On the other hand, Hong Kong has a chance to level the series 1-1 and they must leave no stones unturned in doing so. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of MAL vs HK match. Malaysia Vs Hong Kong, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Skipper Ahmad Faiz shined with the bat for Malaysia in the opening game and his steady knock of 40 runs played a crucial role in his side’s triumph. With the ball, Khizar Hayat spun his web and claimed a magnificent five-fer. For Hong Kong, opener Shahid Wasif tried to make a fightback but didn’t receive much support from the other end. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the game.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The 2nd T20I between Malaysia and Hong Kong will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 21, 2020 (Friday). The match is expected to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

There are no broadcasters available for Hong Kong’s tour of Malaysia 2020. So, there will be no live telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I match. However, there are options for streaming which we will share below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2nd T20I Match? Also, Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Cricket fans can catch the live action of MAL vs HK 2nd T20I match 2020 live on Malaysia Cricket Live YouTube channel. There is also an option to follow ball by ball score updates with online live commentary at LatestLY by clicking here.

Malaysia won the series opener convincingly and thus, are the favourites to clinch the second game of the series too. Nevertheless, Malaysia has a chance to level the series and they must put there best foot forward.