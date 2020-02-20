Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of MAL vs HK T20I Series 2020

Hong Kong National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Hong Kong)

Malaysia will square-off against Hong Kong in the 1st T20I match of the five-matches series on February 20, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will kick start from February 20 and it will end on February 26, 2020. It is a very important series for Hong Kong as their result would decide the participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of MAL vs HK 1st T20I match along with the live score and other telecast details. Malaysia Vs Hong Kong, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save while Hong Kong will play under the captaincy of Aizaz Khan. Hong Kong is a better side compared to the Malaysian cricket team. The home team is ranked at 40th position, while Hong Kong is placed on the 20th spot as per the latest ICC Men's T20I ranking. Hong Kong did pretty well in the CWC Challenge League tournament. This series will be crucial for both teams as they prepare for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 20, 2020 (Thursday). The match is expected to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I match as there are no broadcasters available for Hong Kong’s tour of Malaysia 2020. However, there are options for streaming which we will share below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I Match? Also Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Good news for fans is that they can watch MAL vs HK 1st T20I match 2020 live on Malaysia Cricket Live YouTube channel. There is also an option to follow ball by ball score updates with online live commentary at LatestLY by clicking here.

The players to watch out for in this game will be Pavandeep Singh, Bhushan Save from Malaysia team, while from Hong Kong side all eyes should be on skipper Aizaz Khan and Ehsaan Khan. The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval Ground is expected to favour batsmen and we can expect a high-scoring game between Malaysia and Hong Kong.