Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 5th T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of MAL vs HK T20I Series 2020

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Malaysia)

Malaysia will square off against Hong Kong in the 5th T20I match of fives matches series. The final game of this on-going tournament will take place on February 26, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval ground in Kuala Lumpur. The home team currently leads the series by 4-0. The bilateral series which started on February 20, 2020, has offered Malaysian Cricket team fans with lots of excitement, while for Hong Kong team it has been a sorry tale. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of MAL vs HK T20I match. In the below article, we will also help you with match timing details and telecast options of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 5th T20I match. Malaysia Vs Hong Kong, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Malaysia defeated Hong Kong in the 4th T20I match of the ongoing series by 13 runs. Malaysia posted a total of 167/7 in 20 overs in the previous game, where Hong Kong managed to score 154/7 in 20 overs in their chase. Malaysian cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Virandeep Singh scored 50 runs from 40 balls for which he was adjudged Man of the Match.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 5th T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The 5th T20I between Malaysia and Hong Kong will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will start at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 5th T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for Hong Kong’s tour of Malaysia 2020. Therefore, there will be no live telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 5th T20I match. However, fans shouldn't get disheartened as the MAL vs HK 5th T20I match updates, videos and highlights can be followed on FanCode website or app. There are also other online streaming options, which we will share below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 5th T20I Match? Also, Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Cricket fans can catch up with the live-action of MAL vs HK 5th T20I match 2020 live on Malaysia Cricket Live YouTube channel by clicking here. There is also an option to follow ball-by-ball score updates with online live commentary at LatestLY.

Hong Kong was close to victory in the previous two games, however they collapsed in the end during their chase. Hong Kong side led by Aizaz Khan will indeed look forward to avoiding a whitewash against Ahmad Faiz Malaysian side.