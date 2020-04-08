Manchester United Could ‘Exploit’ Transfer Market and Sign Players for Smaller Amounts Once Football Resumes After Coronavirus Crisis: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United could “exploit” the transfer market and sign players for cheaper amounts when the football season resumes again. The Man United manager believes that with the coronavirus pandemic leaving most clubs in economic crisis, clubs could be forced to sell some players to survive the ravages of the pandemic and that could benefit United in the market. “Who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?” Solskjaer said. United had recently put out a statement mentioning that the club won’t accept the government’s furlough offer and will not be furloughing any of their staff amid the ongoing pandemic. Matthijs de Ligt Transfer Updates: Manchester United Renew Interest in Dutch Defender.

“Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens," Solskjaer was quoted by Goal as telling Sky Sports. "We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we've evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we've looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

United have been on the market for a striker and a proper right-winger with England duo Harry KaJadon Sancho said to be on the club’s radar as the first two-choice. Kane and Sancho, now at Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund respectively, would have supposedly commanded huge fees for their signature but Solskjaer feels that the current situation could change things for good.

"Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man Utd we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off,” Solskajer added. "I'm sure we are capable when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to."

United were ranked fifth in the Premier League points table only three points behind Chelsea, who were placed at fourth the final Champions League berth. But Solskajer’s men could have qualified for the Champions League in the current circumstance with City banned for two years from European football for breaching the financial fair-play regulations.