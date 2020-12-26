Australian cricketer Mathew Wade will celebrate his 33rd birthday today (December 26, 2020). The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has been one of the most dependable players for the Australian team in recent years. The Tasmania cricketer has often molded himself according to his side’s needs which makes him a very reliable option to count upon. The cricketer is currently playing in the Test series against India, so on his birthday, we take a look at some of his best knocks in the longest format.

Born in Hobart on Boxing Day 1987, Matthew Wade made his Test debut for the Australian national team against West Indies on April 7, 2012. The wicket-keeper batsman has played 31 Tests for Australia, scoring nearly 1,500 runs while batting at various positions. Wade is known for his grit and determination, an attribute that makes him a difficult player to play against in the longest format. Meanwhile, here are some of Mathew Wade’s best performances in Tests.

106 vs West Indies, 2012

This is Matthew Wade’s first-ever Test ton as an Australian international and it came away against West Indies in his third match. Wade’s century helped the visitors to a 300+ score in the first innings which allowed them to eventually clinch the game by 75 runs.

117 vs England, 2019

Mathew Wade in the 5th Test of 2019 Ashes, displayed great determination but was unable to avoid his team from suffering a defeat. On a pitch where other Australian batsmen struggled, Wade scored a fighting ton on the second innings but lacked support from the other end as Australia fell to a 135-run loss.

110 vs England, 2019

Mathew Wade was sensational in the first Test of the 2019 Ashes series as he guided Australia to a win in the opening match. The Left-handed batsmen played an extraordinary knock, scoring 110 vs England, helping to Australia to eventually record a humungous 251-run win over their rivals. This was also Wade’s first century in the Ashes series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).