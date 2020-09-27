The Kings XI Punjab opening batsmen had gone bonkers as they were only slamming the Rajasthan Royals batsmen out of the park during the ninth game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KXIP captain KL Rahul and his follow opener Mayank Agarwal set the stadium on fire with their tall fours and sixes. The two brought up the highest opening stand for the Kings XI Punjab during the match. Needless to say that the netizens also went berserk on social media and hailed the openers. Mayank Agarwal scored a century in 45 balls where KXIP skipper had already cross the 50-run mark. RR vs KXIP Live Score Updates.

The two players not only registered the highest opening partnership for KXIP in IPL but also went on to bettering 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011. At the time of filing the story, the two had brought up 178 runs partnership. However, the Kings XI Punjab made way to the pavilion on the score of 69 runs. Mayank Agarwal got out on 106 runs. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens below:

#RRvKXIP #KXIPvsRR RR fans at the beginning : Thank god Chris Gayle is not playing. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul: pic.twitter.com/dJQ93mC9C3 — Rohit (@TheGeeKnee) September 27, 2020

Only the second IPL season when the first two centuries came from Indian batsmen - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Other season was 2011 (Valthaty and Sachin)#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals bowlers to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal today. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Vd7rpSmbHq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 27, 2020

As of now, we have Glenn Maxwell and Mayank Agarwal still batting on the crease. Jaydev Unadkat was blamed for leaking the most amount of runs as he gave away 30 runs from three overs.

