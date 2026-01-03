Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav is reportedly nearing a full return to bowling, with recent reports indicating he has achieved 90 percent bowling fitness. This update marks a significant development for the young fast bowler, whose promising start to his professional career has been punctuated by recurrent injury setbacks. The 23-year-old is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation, moving closer to resuming competitive cricket. Virat Kohli Absent, Rohit Sharma Included; Shreyas Iyer Cleared for India Return In BCCI’s Latest Fitness Report.

The Rise and Recent Setbacks

Mayank Yadav burst onto the cricketing scene during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), quickly gaining recognition for his blistering pace. Consistently clocking speeds over 150 km/h, he earned back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his debut season, setting a new record for the fastest delivery of the season at 156.7 km/h.

However, his promising run was abruptly halted by a side strain, forcing him to miss several matches. He briefly returned to action before another injury recurrence sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament, raising concerns about his long-term fitness despite his undeniable talent.

Recovery and Rehabilitation Progress

Following his IPL exit, Yadav began a dedicated rehabilitation program focused on strengthening his core and back muscles. The latest reports suggest he has successfully progressed to 90 percent of his bowling fitness, a crucial milestone in his recovery journey. This phase typically involves gradually increasing bowling intensity and workload under medical supervision, aiming to restore full strength and prevent further injury.

The focus now is on managing his workload effectively as he approaches full fitness, ensuring a cautious return to prevent any further setbacks. This meticulous approach is vital for fast bowlers, who are often prone to injuries due to the intense physical demands of their craft. Shreyas Iyer Set for One-Day International Return, Star Batter Likely To Secure Clearance From BCCI's CoE Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI 2025.

Looking Ahead

While a specific timeline for his full return to competitive cricket remains unconfirmed, achieving 90 percent fitness indicates Yadav is on track for a comeback. His successful rehabilitation will be closely watched by fans and selectors alike, as he aims to translate his raw talent into a sustained presence in Indian cricket.

Mayank Yadav's ability to maintain fitness will be key to his future prospects, with aspirations likely extending beyond domestic tournaments to potential opportunities with the national team. His return is highly anticipated, given his unique ability to generate extreme pace, a valuable asset in any cricketing format.

