Mayanti Langer’s name has been missing out on the list of the commentary panel and ever since the netizens went berserk wondering about her absence. Now, the anchor herself took to social media to confirm the news and thanked Star Sports for the unconditional support that they gave her during her tenure of pregnancy. Mayanti shared a cute picture of her baby boy with husband Stuart Binny on social media and she posted a note alongside. She also went on to say that the channel made several adjustments and to ensure that she was comfortable. In the tweet, she also wished the entire team of hosts good luck for the IPL 2020. Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Troll Asking About Stuart Binny.

In the absence of Mayanti, the channel has signed Neroli Meadows, the Australian TV presenter. Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit and Dheeraj Juneja are the ones who will be seen hosting the IPL 2020 which starts on September 19, 2020. The first match will be held between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. For now, check out the tweet posted by Mayanti below:

Meanwhile, Stuart Binny will also not be a part of the IPL 2020 as he went unsold in the auctions that were conducted in December 2019. The first match will be held between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at 7.30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).