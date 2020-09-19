Rohit Sharma will once again lead Mumbai Indians in the new season as the record champions begin their campaign against rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Indian cricketer is the most successful player in the history of the competition, winning five titles, and will be looking to add to that trophy cabinet when IPL 2020 kicks off in United Arab Emirates (UAE). MI vs CSK Dream IPL 2020: Ahead of Season Opener, Let’s Cherish 4 MS Dhoni Staggering Knocks.

Rohit Sharma began his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers but is very much known as the all-conquering skipper of Mumbai Indians. The Indian cricketer was named as the captain of MI in 2013 and since then has led the franchise to four IPL titles. Apart from being the most successful captain, Rohit Sharma is also third in the list of highest run-scorers in the history of the competition. So before he takes the field on Saturday, we take a look at Rohit Sharma’s four best knocks in IPL. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 1st Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings Have Edge in Spin Department, Mumbai Indians in Batting.

50* vs Chennai Super Kings

One of the best knocks by Rohit Sharma came on the biggest stage, the 2015 IPL finals. The Indian cricketer scored 50 runs off 26 deliveries to take his side to a score of 202 runs. Mumbai Indians managed to defend the target winning their second title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who was also awarded as the player of the match for that clash.

32 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This may not be a high-scoring knock by the Hitman but still remains one of his best. In 2009, playing against KKR, Deccan Chargers needed 21 runs off the last over and Rohit Sharma delivered. The batsman scored two sixes and two fours to take his team to a sensational win.

98* vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma made his intentions clear in the very first game of IPL 2015. The MI skipper scored 98 not out, even if the score wasn’t enough to take his team to a win, Rohit Sharma completed 3000 runs in IPL history, becoming only the second player to achieve that feat after Suresh Raina.

109* vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This remains Rohit Sharma’s only century in the Indian Premier League and it came in 2012 at the Eden Gardens. The innings included 12 fours and five sixes, leading Mumbai Indians to a score of 182 runs. The Hitman was awarded as man of the match.

