MS Dhoni finishes off in style--this statement came to life once again as the veteran guided Chennai Super Kings to their second win of IPL 2022 with a three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The seasoned batter, who has played many such innings in the past, rolled back the clock to give a timely reminder that he is not done yet, scoring 28 runs off just 13 deliveries to dump Mumbai Indians to their seventh loss this season. With this win, CSK stay alive in the competition but it would take a massive effort on their part if they aim to put up a solid title defense. Ravindra Jadeja Bows to MS Dhoni After Latter Pulls Off Thrilling Finish To Ensure CSK’s Victory Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 (See Pics and Video)

CSK got the ball rolling in fine fashion with youngster and eventual Player of the Match Mukesh Choudhary impressing with figures of 3/19 in three overs, his victims including Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan--both in the first over of the match. After dismissing these two big names, Choudhary returned to get rid of the exciting Dewald Brevis, who failed to contribute significantly today. CSK fielders had a forgettable day on the field with them dropping simple catches, skipper Ravindra Jadeja being the culprit on two occasions. A dropped chance is what Tilak Varma capitalized on to lead Mumbai's fightback and he did it quite well, with his 51* helping the five-time champs get to 155/7.

Much like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings also lost early wickets, with a returning Daniel Sams striking with the very first ball of the chase, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. He also dismissed Mitchell Santner (11), Ambati Rayudu (40) and Shivam Dube (13), somewhat slowing down CSK's scoring rate and increasing the pressure, Debutant Hrithik Shokeen, bowling off-spin, had a pretty impressive outing with 0/23 in his four overs although he was close to getting the wicket of Robin Uthappa, which the TV umpire ruled it as not out. As the chase progressed, it started to look like that CSK were losing their way but Dhoni held his nerve. Together with Dwayne Bravo, he saw off the chase with a four off the last delivery bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Ishan Kishan Dismissal Video: Watch How Mukesh Choudhary Castled the Left-Hander During MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Clash

Here are some stat highlights from the game:

#Mumbai Indians become the first side to lose their first seven matches in an IPL season.

#Rohit Sharma has the most ducks in IPL history (14).

# Jasprit Bumrah played his 200th T20 match while Robin Uthappa completed the achievement of playing in 200 IPL games.

#Dwayne Bravo now has 150 wickets for CSK.

#Tilak Varma scored his 2nd IPL fifty.

#MS Dhoni hit his 51st six in IPL final over, the most by a player.

CSK now aim to notch up their third win when they face Punjab Kings on April 25. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will eye their first victory over the season when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on April 24.

