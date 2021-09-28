Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will face each other in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams are aiming to be in the top four and will be hoping for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of MI vs PBKS with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have found things difficult in UAE as they have lost all their three games in the gulf country and have plummeted down the points table. Despite recent poor form, Mumbai Indians still remain in contention for a playoff finish and a win against Punjab could see them move back into the playoff spot if other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings ended their two-game losing run after a close win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent encounter. The win has helped the KL Rahul-led side close the gap between them and teams above them and will be aiming to stay in contention with a win over the defending champions.

It is a very close race for the play-off spot as four teams are tied on eight points fighting for the fourth and final place in the team standings. A win for either side will help them achieving their objective while a loss could make things tricky heading into the final stretch of the season.