Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive as they defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Kieron Pollard, who made significant contributions with the bat as well as the ball along with Hardik Pandya, took the defending champions over the line.
Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary have formed a decent partnership together but with the required rate climbing up, the duo needs to amp up the scoring rate.
Wicket! Mohammad Shami provides the breakthrough right after the drinks break as he dismisses the well-set Quinton de Kock. de Kock b Shami 27(29).
Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary are hoping to rebuild the Mumbai Indians' innings after losing two wickets in one over. The defending champions are searching for a win after three consecutive losses.
Wicket! Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in one over
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma begin the chase as Mumbai Indians search for a first win after three losses. The defending champions will be happy with their bowling performance and will hope that the batters can do the job.
Early wickets see Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings to a sub-par total. Deepak Hooda and Aiden Markram steadied the PBKS inning but the batters failed to score big in the death overs. With the target under control, MI will hope to end their three-game losing run.
Wicket! Rahul Chahar breaks the partnership as he dismissed Aiden Markram, who tried to sweep the ball but missed it completely, uprooting his timber. Markram b Rahul Chahar 42(29).
Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda have formed a strong partnership to get the PBKS innings back on track after the early loss of wickets. The duo will now aim for a string finish and take Punjab to a competitive total.
Mumbai Indians have maintained control of the game during the halfway stage and will be aiming to finish off the innings on a strong note. Deepak Hooda and Aiden Markram have a huge responsibility of getting PBKS out of this position.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will face each other in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams are aiming to be in the top four and will be hoping for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of MI vs PBKS with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have found things difficult in UAE as they have lost all their three games in the gulf country and have plummeted down the points table. Despite recent poor form, Mumbai Indians still remain in contention for a playoff finish and a win against Punjab could see them move back into the playoff spot if other results go their way.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings ended their two-game losing run after a close win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent encounter. The win has helped the KL Rahul-led side close the gap between them and teams above them and will be aiming to stay in contention with a win over the defending champions.
IPL 2021 Live Score
It is a very close race for the play-off spot as four teams are tied on eight points fighting for the fourth and final place in the team standings. A win for either side will help them achieving their objective while a loss could make things tricky heading into the final stretch of the season.