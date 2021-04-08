The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 gets underway on April 9, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although the IPL journey of MI and RCB have been entirely different, they would take the field with similar intent and fans must brace themselves. While five-time champions Mumbai Indians are looking to clinch their third title on the trot, the IPL trophy is still elusive for Virat Kohli’s RCB and they must leave no stones unturned to make a winning start to their campaign. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MI vs RCB clash. MI Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Mumbai Indians’ Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Although Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team, their record in the opening game hasn’t been pleasant. They haven’t won any of their opening games in their last eight seasons and they would like to end their streak this time around. They indeed have a well-balanced side and there won’t be much tension in the MI dugout. On the other hand, RCB, who finished at the fourth place last season, bagged services of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson in the auction table. Moreover, they already had Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal in the ranks who are proven stars of this format. As both sides gear up for the season opener, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 team should be Ishan Kishan (MI) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen and they should be Chris Lynn (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your MI vs RCB IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Washington Sundar (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), AB de Villiers (RCB), Chris Lynn (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Virat Kohli (RCB), Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Washington Sundar (RCB), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)

Hardik Pandya (MI) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Virat Kohli (RCB) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

