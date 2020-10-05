Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 20 of Indian premier league 2020. MI vs RR clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020 (Tuesday). Fantasy games have grown in popularity among cricket fans in recent years as it allows fans to make some cash and picking a correct team is the best formula to win games in Dream11 Fantasy game. Here are tips and suggestions to pick best players for your MI vs RR fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 clash. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

Both teams are in contrasting forms at the moment as Mumbai Indians are on a two-game winning run while Rajasthan Royals have lost their past two games. The big plus for the Rohit Sharma-led side has been their batting as lower-order batsmen are also chipping in with cruciual runs, a trick with Steve Smith’s team have missed this season as they have been heavily reliant on their first three batsmen. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had a mixed campaign until now, as the MI skipper has scored two 50+ scores this season but has also been dismissed early. However, Sharma’s both half-centuries in IPL 2020 have come at this stadium so yet another big inning can be expected from the Mumbai batsman. This is why Rohit Sharma must be picked for you MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tewatia

The Haryana batsman has been a revelation this season and has to be a pick in your MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team due to him being played as an all-rounder by Rajasthan. The 25-year-old has scored some quick and big runs this season and also has picked up crucial wickets and will once again play an important role for RR.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kieron Pollard

The West Indian was the highest scorer in CPL 2020 and has continued his form in IPL 2020. Pollard has scored some crucial runs down the order for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma has also used him as a part-time bowler. And with stadiums in UAE supporting medium pace bowlers, Pollard could also get a couple of wickets.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

The Englishman has been the spearhead of Rajasthan Royals bowling this season and has played a crucial role in their wins this season. Archer has been among the wickets in recent games and also has a great record against Mumbai Indians, so he should be picked for your MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

The Indian cricketer missed the first few games of the season but has been great since coming back into the side. Kishan has scored crucial runs at a very high strike rate so he must be picked in your MI vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

The two teams have met each other 23 times in Indian Premier League and there is nothing to separate them in the head-to-head record. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have both won 11 games each with one match ending as a no result.

