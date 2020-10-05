Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face-off in the match number 20 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). This will be the sixth game of the season for Mumbai while Rajasthan have played four. MI have won three out of five and on the other hand, RR have won two. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for MI vs RR IPL 2020 match 20. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

The MI vs RR match takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides will be looking for a win as things have started to heat up in the IPL 2020.

MI vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers are offering a higher price for Rajasthan Royals, which means they are not the favourites to win this contest. As per Bet365, Mumbai are placed at 1.66 while Rajasthan at 2.20. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

MI vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians have started to find the rhythm and once they pick up in their campaign it gets hard to stop them. The defending champions are not only bookmakers’ favourite but our as well. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have meet each other 20 times in the IPL. Interestingly, there is nothing to separate as the head-to-head record is at level between the two with each having won ten times against each other.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).