Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on each other in the IPL 2021 match. This is the first time that the two teams are locking horns against each other in the IPL 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match where we shall pick the wicketkeeper, batsman and bowler for the game. This will help you make your team. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2021 both teams won a game each. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

The two teams have had quite a similar outing in the IPL 2021 so far. After losing their first match against RCB, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals both have won one game so far out of five. Mumbai Indians is placed on number four of the points table with four points whereas, Rajasthan Royals is on number seven. The only difference between the two is their net run rate. Now, let's have a look at the dream11 team below:

MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quinton de Kock (MI) and Sanju Samson (DC) must be your keepers.

MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI ), David Miller (RR) and Riyan Parag (RR) must be the batsmen.

MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (MI), Keiron Pollard (MI) and Chris Morris (RR) must be your all-rounders.

MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) must be your bowlers.

MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: – Quinton de Kock (MI) and Sanju Samson (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI ), David Miller (RR) and Riyan Parag (RR), Hardik Pandya (MI), Keiron Pollard (MI), Chris Morris (RR), Jaydev Unadkat (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Rohit Sharma (MI) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Sanju Samson (RR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

