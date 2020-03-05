Michael Vaughan Gives Mouth-Shutting Reply to Trolls Terming England’s Exit in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup As ‘Karma’

Michel Vaughan Slam Fans (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India vs England semi-final match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 was called off due to heavy rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Well, there was no reserve day for the game and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India advanced to the finals on the virtue of finishing higher at the group stages. Many cricket fans and experts were furious with England’s unfortunate exit while some netizens also termed Heather Knight-led side’s ouster as “karma” of England’s men’s team’s controversial triumph in 2019 World Cup. Well, Michael Vaughan was certainly not amused by these opinions and he slammed the critics for the comparison. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Just after the result of the match came, Vaughan took to Twitter and slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not having a spare day for the game. “No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup,” wrote the former England captain on the micro-blogging website. Twitterati Lash Out at ICC for Not Having Reserve Day As India vs England Semi-Final Clash Wash Out.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Many cricket fans took a dig at Vaughan by calling the result Karma of England’s 2019 World Cup victory. Last year, England defeated New Zealand in the super-over in the finals of the tournament by boundary count. Both the sides scored 16 runs in the one-over eliminator but the Eoin Morgan-led side was declared winners on the virtue of scoring more boundaries. The controversial rule was highly criticized by many and was even discarded later. So, the fans related the two events and called it Karma.

However, Vaughan gave a fitting reply to the trollers by terming the result “shambles”. “All you muppets saying it’s karma,do one ... At least the England men’s team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone,” wrote Vaughan.

All you muppets saying it’s karma,do one ... At least the England men’s team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Now, India will meet the winners of Australia vs South Africa game in the finals of the tournament on March 8 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Women in Blue will play the T20 World Cup finals for the first time and must leave no stones unturned in cinching the title.