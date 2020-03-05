Twitterati Lash Out at ICC for Not Having Reserve Day As India vs England Semi-Final Clash in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Is Washed Out

Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ICC2020WORLDCUP)

India vs England match in the semi-final 1 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 has been called off due to heavy rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and it’s the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India who are advancing to the finals on the virtue of finishing higher in the group stage. The Women in Blue won all of their four matches in the league stage of the tournament and finished at the pinnacle of Group B. On the other hand, Heather Knight and Co won three of their four group-stage games and finished at second position in Group B. Well, the fans were certainly not amused by England’s unfortunate exit and slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not having a reserve day. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Threat of washout was always on the cards as there were heavy rains in Sydney since the last few days. Knowing this, Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts also requested ICC for having a reserve day for the semis. However, the apex cricket body declined the request under tournament rules. Well, this decision restricted England from entering their fifth T20 World Cup in an unfortunate manner. Netizens are not happy either with the result and they lashed out at ICC.

Unfair!!

The boundary count rule was unfair to decide a Worldcup Final winner and was rightly changed after the outrage. Similarly having no reserve day for a tournament semifinal is also unfair, hope the ICC doesn't make this error in the future.#INDvENG — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 5, 2020

Fans Not Happy!!

Why is there no reserve day? It's a semi final?! #bbccricket #T20WorldCup2020 — The Supreme Meme QC 🇬🇧 (@mylifeisanmeme) March 5, 2020

More Criticism!!

Absolutely pathetic from #ICC, Who put u people in charge when u can't even opt for a Reserve day for semifinal clash? No wonder cricket has Ltd. boundaries at the global level. Expansion of the game cannot be tendered if errors like this surface at the Int'l stage. #T20WorldCup — Graficar (@psy_blunt) March 5, 2020

Questions!!

No reserve day for the semis ,is really not good for cricket whoever qualifies doesn't matter ,the game should be played @BCCI @ICC @VVSLaxman281 @SGanguly99 — Rahul Thakur (RT) (@RahulTh31692339) March 5, 2020

A Dig at The Rules!!

Some ridiculous rules of ICC cost NZ men's team world cup last year & now this .. no reserve day for semi finals. What a shame!😏 — Thorin okenshield (@Thorinokenshie3) March 5, 2020

Will It Happen!!

The biggest factor, as it stands right now, is that there is no reserve day even for the men's @T20WorldCup. Will ICC be wiser after this event? #T20WorldCup — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 5, 2020

Now, India Women have qualified for their first World T20 Finals where they will be meet the winner of South Africa vs England in the second semi-final. However, the second semi-final will be played in Sydney only and is likely to get washed out which means South Africa will also go to their finals for finishing higher in the group stages. Hence, the India vs South Africa clash is on the cards on March 7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).