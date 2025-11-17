Mumbai, November 17: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has predicted that the Ashes series will end 2-2, with both Australia and England winning two games each, and one ending in a draw. He also noted that the Ben Stokes-led side will win the series opener in Perth, given that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the game. Ashes 2025–26: Sam Konstas Included in Prime Minister’s XI To Face England in Canberra.

Earlier, on Saturday, the former England skipper had opined that the Englishmen have an advantage heading into the Ashes opener after Australia’s pace spearhead Hazlewood was ruled out. While Cummins is recovering from a back injury, Hazlewood injured his hamstring during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Michael Vaughan's Ashes 2025-26 Predication

As long as B Stokes stays fit I think this series is going to be 2-2 .. England to win in Perth with no Pat or Josh .. As long as we have no more Injuries before the first test that’s my final prediction .. #Ashes #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 17, 2025

“Hazlewood out of the first test as well as Cummins. Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England's way. Huge chance for them to go 1up in Perth,” Vaughan had said.

Currently, Mitchell Starc is the only fully fit first-choice fast bowler in the Australian team, with Scott Boland as the backup. The significant injury to Hazlewood might lead Australia to consider playing both all-rounders, Cameron Green and Beau Webster, as fast bowlers. Big Blow for Australia! Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Due to Hamstring Injury.

With Cummins, Abbott, and Hazlewood injured, uncapped pacer Brendan Doggett could unexpectedly make his Test debut in Perth. Doggett has claimed two five-wicket hauls since recovering from a hamstring injury while playing for South Australia. The Ashes series commences on November 21 at Perth and will conclude in January 2026, with the final Test scheduled to begin on January 4 in Sydney.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).