Canberra [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Australia's young Test opener Sam Konstas has been drafted into the Prime Minister's XI against England in Canberra, scheduled to take place from November 29 in a two-day, day-night contest.

Some of Australia's best young, talented batting prospects, including Ollie Peake, Campbell Kellaway, and Hugh Weibgen, will feature along with Nathan McSweeney, who played in three Tests against India in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Peter Handscomb will captain the side with his experience, which features former Test quick Peter Siddle, who will turn 41 in the same week as the fixture.

In the last season, Konstas flayed 107 off a mere 97 against India, which compelled the selectors to give him a shot in the opening slot. However, the 20-year-old lost his place after enduring a torrid run in the West Indies and then churning out 161 runs at 20.12 in four rounds of the Sheffield Shield, while being tormented by veteran Scott Boland.

Kellaway has emerged as one of the standout batters in the early stages of the Sheffield with 317 runs at 39.62 while opening for Victoria. He recently faced a sizzling spell from Australia's mainstay Mitchell Starc at the famed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 23-year-old's state coach, Chris Rogers, earmarked him as one of the frontrunners to replace seasoned opener Usman Khawaja after he pulls the plug on his illustrious career.

"It's proven once again he could be the successor to Khawaja. He's going to do fantastic things in his career. I spoke to Campbell about it after, and he wouldn't have faced that challenge throughout his career," Rogers said.

"But if he's going to go on and play international cricket, then he will have to face things like that, where tall, fast bowlers are kind of aiming at his front shoulder. So that's something that he's going to have to work on, the positions he gets into. But to come out and get 50 and line the ball up so well against Starc and Hazlewood, I thought that was a real tick," Rogers added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This team showcases the depth of talent in our domestic cricket system, and I'm particularly excited to see some of our emerging stars earn this opportunity."

"I am also looking forward to the Ashes commencing in Perth from 21 November, it's the oldest rivalry in world cricket - Australia and England in an Ashes Series always means something extra," Albanese added.

Prime Minister's XI to face England: Peter Handscomb (c), Benji Floros, Campbell Kellaway, Campbell Thompson, Charlie Anderson, Doug Warren, Hugh Weibgen, Joel Curtis, Nathan McSweeney, Oliver Peake, Peter Siddle, Sam Konstas, Samuel Skelly. (ANI)

