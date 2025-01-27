Mitchell Owen took world cricket by storm during the Big Bash League 2024-25 grand finale between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. The 23-year-old youngster smashed the fastest half-century in the Big Bash League final and then equalled the record of hitting the joint-fastest century in the tournament's history. Mitchell Owen's thunderstorm with the bat helped Hobart Hurricanes to lift their maiden Big Bash League title. Hobart Hurricanes outclassed Sydney Thunder in the grand finale of the 2024-25 edition by seven wickets. Mitchell Owen Hits Joint-Fastest Century in Big Bash League History, Achieves Feat by Reaching Milestone in 39 Balls During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Final.

Talking about the match, Sydney Thunder set a competitive target of 183 runs in 20 overs for Hobart Hurricanes. Jason Sangha (67) and captain David Warner (48) guided Thunder to reach a good score of 182/7. Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitchell Owen made a mockery of the competitive target set up by Sydney Thunder. The stylish opener went on a rampage mode from the very first over of the Hurricanes' innings. Mitchell Owen made his intention clear by smashing his fifty in 16 deliveries (the fastest in the BBL final till now). The 23-year-old also stitched a match-winning stand of 109 runs with his opener, Caleb Jewell.

The right-handed batter reached his century in 39 balls, equalling the record of Perth Scorchers' CJ Simmons for the joint-fastest century in the tournament's history. The Hobart Hurricanes opener departed after playing a blistering knock of 108 runs off 42 deliveries, including 11 sixes and six fours, at a booming strike rate of 257.14. Mitchell Owen's astounding knock helped the Hurricanes chase down a competitive target in 14.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Owen was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent knock.

Mitchell Owen Quick Facts

Uncapped Australia batter Mitchell Owen was born on September 16, 2001. The 23-year-old youngster was born in Kingston, a place near Hobart.

His full name is Mitchell James Owen. The star cricketer bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace.

Mitchell Owen's domestic career includes representing Tasmania in both List A and First-Class cricket. The 23-year-old made his List A debut against Queensland in February 2021. The rising sensation made his First-Class debut against South Australia in October 2023.

The right-handed batter has played 15 First-Class matches till now. Owen has amassed 521 runs at an average of 30.64, including five half-centuries. The uncapped Australia cricketer played 15 List A outings. Owen has smashed 129 runs at an average of 11.72.

In the Big Bash League 2024-25 season, Owen smashed his maiden T20 century against the Perth Scorchers. The right-handed batter hammered 101 runs off 64 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Owen's century was also the first century in the 2024-25 edition. Mitchell Owen Scores Fastest Half-Century in A Big Bash League Final, Achieves Feat by Reaching Milestone in 16 Balls During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Summit Clash.

In the Big Bash League 2024-25 final against the Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitchell Owen smashed his second T20 century. The youngster played a match-winning knock of 108 runs off 42 deliveries, including 17 boundaries, at an astounding strike rate of 257.14. Owen's knock helped the Hurricanes to lift their maiden Big Bash League title. The right-handed batter was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock.

If Mitchell Owen continues to put in consistent performances, a call-up to the Australia national cricket team might not be far away for the 23-year-old stylish opener. His positive approach and powerful striking abilities might attract the Cricket Australia selectors to include him in the white-ball squads of the national side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).