Hobart Hurricanes star opener Mitchell Owen created history by smashing the joint-fastest century in the Big Bash League tournament till now. The 23-year-old youngster achieved this historic feat in just 39 deliveries during the Big Bash League 2024-25 grand finale against the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Monday. Earlier, Mitchell Owen hammered the fastest fifty in the Big Bash League final. The right-handed batter achieved this iconic milestone in 16 balls. Mitchell Owen also stitched a crucial 109-run opening partnership while chasing 183 runs in the grand finale of the BBL 2024-25 against the Sydney Thunder. Mitchell Owen Scores Fastest Half-Century in A Big Bash League Final, Achieves Feat by Reaching Milestone in 16 Balls During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Summit Clash.

Mitchell Owen Hits Joint-Fastest Century in BBL!

EQUAL-FASTEST BBL HUNDRED 😱 Mitch Owen has just brought up a BBL century off 39 balls! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/sZGbD0Umdh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

