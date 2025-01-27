The 23-year-old star batter Mitchell Owen slammed the fastest-ever fifty in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 final history. The youngster achieved this historic feat during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 grand finale at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat in just 16 deliveries. Mitchell Owen's 16-ball half-century is also the third joint-fastest fifty in the Big Bash League history. The star batter also stitched a 109-run partnership for Hobart Hurricanes while chasing 183 runs in the grand finale of the BBL 2024-25 against the Sydney Thunder. Dan Christian Becomes Sixth-Oldest Player To Feature in Big Bash League, Achieves Feat By Returning As Player From Assistant Coach's Position During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match.

Mitchell Owen Smashes Fastest Fifty in a BBL Final!

Mitch Owen has just made the fastest fifty in a BBL Final! It's also the fastest Hurricanes fifty, and the third-fastest in BBL history. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/2vuSvM7GVz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

