Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has decided to take an indefinite break from international cricket, thus sparking his retirement speculations. The pacer, who was ignored for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand which will begin from December 18 onwards, told a news channel that under the current Pakistan cricket team management he cannot continue playing. There is no official word regarding Amir’s retirement and it this point of time it is understood that he has taken a break from international cricket only. Mohammad Amir Takes a Dig at Misbah Ul Haq After Omission From Pakistani Team for New Zealand Tour (Read Tweet).

“I don’t think I can continue playing cricket under this management. I am leaving cricket for the time being because I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think I can bear this torture anymore. What is happening recently, taunting about me about everything. I took a personal decision, and it’s been presented in a such a wrong way, as though I don’t want to play for my county. Who doesn’t? Sometimes the bowling coach says he (Mohammad Amir) ditched the country. Sometimes he (bowling coach) talks about my workload, sometimes I am not in the plans. This is a wake-up call for me, that I am not in their plans, and I should move aside,” Amir told Samaa TV as reported on social media.

The left-arm pacer, who was banned for five years in spot-fixing case, last year announced his retirement from the Tests to focus on white-ball cricket.

