Kabul, August 21: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been appointed as a member of the country's cricket board. Nabi is still an active international cricketer and is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 35-year-old is among four new members who have replaced the outgoing members of Afghanistan Cricket Board's nine-member panel.

"Following recommendations by ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai, and subsequently approved by Patron in-chief, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, four new board members were introduced today to the Afghanistan Cricket Board replacing four former members," ACB said in a statement on Thursday.

The other three board members are Hasina Safi, Rohullah Khanzada and Haroon Mir.

"The members who were replaced include Minister for Urban Development and Land Mohammad Jawad Paikar; former Deputy Minister of Industries and Commerce Kamela Siddiqui, former Minister for Transport Hamid Tahmasi and former Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Shukrullah Atif Mashal," ACB statement added.

Nabi, after playing three Tests for Afghanistan, retired from the longest format of the game in September last year after the one-off Test against Bangladesh. He has also played 124 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

