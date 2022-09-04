Dubai, Sep 4: Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has once again come into the limelight with her social media post, taking a veiled attack on the Indian pacer. After the victory of Team India in the Asia Cup Hasin Jahan shared a photo of Hardik Pandya and it looks like she has taunted her Shami with the caption, saying 'country's dignity cannot be saved by womanisers'. It seems that Hasin Jahan has targeted Mohammed Shami in this way without naming him.

Hardik, who led India to victory with a six, had a big hand in helping India to a five-wicket win against Pakistan. He was also adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance. Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Arrested After High Drama at In-Laws' House.

Following the victory over Pakistan, Hasin Jahan posted a photo of Hardik Pandya on Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country's reputation and honour are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanizers."

Here's Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)

The post sparked widespread outrage among fans and many criticised Hasin Jahan for her veiled attack on Shami. Shami is not part of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022. Team India has made it to Super Four by winning its first two matches.

Now India have to play three matches in the Super Four, out of which one match will be against Pakistan while the remaining two matches are to be played against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

