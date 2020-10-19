Suresh Raina has congratulated MS Dhoni for becoming the first cricketer to make 200 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni became the first ever to play 200 IPL matches when he stepped out for the toss during CSK vs RR match in IPL 2020. Raina took to Twitter to congratulate the Chennai Super Kings captain and wished him luck and all the success in the future. Dhoni added another incredible feat to his illustrious hat in the CSK vs Rajasthan Royals match and completed 4000 runs for the Men in Yellow in the IPL. CSK vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020

Raina congratulated Dhoni for achieving the feat of becoming the first ever to play 200 IPL matches. “The first ever player to play his 200th match in IPL, Best of luck for today @msdhoni Bhai .. Wishing you loads of success. You always make us proud,” Raina wrote on Twitter. Raina is third in the list of most IPL matches played with 193 games under his belt. The southpaw could have become the first player to make 200 IPL appearances but opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. KL Rahul Comes Up With Heart-Winning Remark on MS Dhoni After Fan Calls KXIP Skipper ‘My Thala’.

Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni for Record 200 IPL Matches

The first ever player to play his 200th match in IPL, Best of luck for today @msdhoni Bhai .. Wishing you loads of success. You always make us proud 💪. #yellove💛#chennaisuperkings #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/ORm8jP9X53 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 19, 2020

Dhoni is three matches clear of Rohit Sharma in the list of most IPL matches played. Rohit, Mumbai Indians skipper, has played 197 games and need three more matches to become the second cricketer after Dhoni to reach the 200-match landmark.

Dhoni has scored 4575 runs in the IPL with 4000 runs coming for CSK and 575 runs for Rising Pune Supergiants, who he played for in 2016 and 2017. Suresh Raina leads the list of highest run-getters with 4527 runs in 164 matches for CSK while is now second with 4000-plus runs.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be looking to score big and lead CSK to a win against Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and Rajasthan find themselves in a must-win situation and are placed at the bottom end of the table. Both teams have six points each from nine matches and need a consistent run of wins to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race.

