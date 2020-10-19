MS Dhoni will add another feather to his illustrious hat when he steps into the field against Rajasthan Royals in match 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, is set to become the first player in IPL history to play 200 matches in the tournament. The 39-year-old currently stands on 199 IPL matches and will become the first-ever in IPL history to make 200 IPL appearances when he steps out for the toss against Rajasthan Royals on October 19 (Monday). CSK vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Dhoni already leads the all-time most IPL matches record and is three clear of the next best Rohit Sharma (197). He will add another milestone to his name with a record 200th appearance in IPL history. Of his 200 matches, Dhoni has played 170 games for CSK and 30 for the Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni appeared for RPS in 2017 and 2017 when CSK was banned for two seasons.

He has scored 4568 runs with a highest score of 84. Dhoni is also the captain to lead a team in the most number of matches. He has led CSK in 170 games, which is the highest among all teams in IPL history. Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and eight finals and will be chasing a record ninth final appearance in IPL 2020.

Unlike the past though, Dhoni and CSK find themselves in unchartered territory in IPL 2020. CSK are placed seventh in the points table with only three wins from nine matches and must beat Rajasthan Royals to keep themselves alive in the tournament. They have lost five games, including three successive defeats so far in IPL 2020 and must find a way to win consistently in their remaining games to keep themselves alive to make the playoffs.

When CSK last faced Rajasthan Royals earlier this season, Sanju Samson completely tormented the CSK bowling line-up with a fiery 77 off just 38 deliveries and led his side to a 16-run win. Like Chennai, Rajasthan are also at the wrong end of the standings and have six points after nine games. They also must win at least four of their next five games to stay alive in the playoffs race.

