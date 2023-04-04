Chennai Super Kings bounced back from their loss defending champions Gujarat Titans to defeat Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting contest by 12 runs. After the match got over there was a grand reunion of the former CSK mates. This was the show stealer as the former players got together for a photo session. Ahead of CSK’s next IPL match against Mumbai Indians, their captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with co-players Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, on Tuesday, reunited with their former teammates, Robin Uthappa, and, Suresh Raina for a photo session. They'll Have to Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Warns CSK Bowlers After IPL 2023 Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the picture, which went viral, we can see Dhoni, Raina, Uthappa, Jadeja, and, Rayudu, smiling. Sharing the viral photo, CSK in its twitter handle, wrote, “No captions. Just live the picture! #WhistlePodu #Yellove” The virat picture garnered tons of likes, retweets, and, shares.

Coming to the match between Chennai and Lucknow, this game saw the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led unit coming on the back of a loss to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs to open their account in the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Batting first, Chennai posted a daunting total of 217, thanks to vital contributions coming in from batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), Devon Conway (47), and, Ambati Rayudu (27), and, Shivam Dubey (27). IPL 2023: 'Batted Well but Didn’t Capitalise', Says LSG Captain KL Rahul After Losing to CSK.

Defending 218, CSK’s bowlers did well, especially Moeen Ali, who bagged 4 wickets to see the collapse of Lucknow’s top-order batting. Impact player Tushar Deshpande picked two and Mitchell Santner scalped one wicket to see the Lucknow getting restricted to 205. CSK’s next match is against Mumbai Indians on April 8, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium. This is a must-win game for the side if they are serious enough about making it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 campaign.

