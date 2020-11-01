Chennai Super Kings' dismal campaign in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) ended with their last league stage game against Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Although they finished the tournament by registering three straight wins, their journey was miserable. For the very first time in IPL history, their Yellow Army knocked out of the playoffs race. CSK skipper MS Dhoni also couldn't make any significant impact with the bat, which was one of the main reasons behind the three-time champions' failure. In fact, this was the first time that Dhoni didn't score a single fifty throughout the season. MS Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter After CSK Captain Rubbishes Retirement Rumours.

Dhoni, in total, scored 200 runs in 14 games with the highest score reading 47 not out. During this time, the 39-year-old had an average of 25 and a strike rate of 116.27. With this, IPL 13 became the first season to not witness a single half-century from the star wicket-keeper batsman. Hailed as the greatest finisher ever, Dhoni wasn't able to find boundaries in the end overs which cost CSK several games. MS Dhoni Ready to Hand Over Chennai Super Kings to Next-Generation.

Owing to CSK's poor show, speculations of Dhoni's retirement was doing rounds. However, the former Indian captain cleared all the air and confirmed his participation the next season.

"We will come back strong. That's what we are known for. We are eighth in the table but 14 points and we could have qualified. This is a season where only one team played well (Mumbai) or most teams played well. Whenever we have seen Rutu bat, he's somebody who has done well in net sessions. But we were not able to see him in games. Then he got Covid, and even after 20 days he was not fit. He did not get time for us to gauge. That was one of the main reasons we kept going with Faf and Watson. It did not work. But that's the point where you go with the experienced players," Dhoni said after CSK's nine-wicket triumph over KXIP.

