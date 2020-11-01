Owing to Chennai Super Kings' disastrous campaign in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, many speculated that MS Dhoni might not take part in the next edition of the gala tournament. However, the CSK skipper rubbished all the retirement rumours and took Twitter by storm. At the toss for Chennai's last league-stage game against Kings XI Punjab, former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison asked the CSK skipper -"will this be your last game ever in yellow?" Dhoni was in no spot of bother while replying as he said "Definitely not" with a smile on face. Fans were nothing but enthralled after coming across the news as social media went absolutely berserk. CSK vs KXIP Score Updates IPL 2020.

Dhoni, who announced his international retirement in August this year, suffered his worst IPL campaign with the bat this season. He scored 200 runs in 13 runs at a dismal strike rate of 116.27. The 39-year-old failed to score runs in the end overs which cost the Yellow Army multiple games. In fact, CSK got knocked out of the playoff race for the very first time in IPL history. All these factors gave rise to Dhoni's retirement speculations. However, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman cleared the air himself and netizens can't keep calm. Have a look.

MS Dhoni Rubbishes Retirement Rumours!!

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Fans Delighted!!

Day Made!!

More Happiness!!

More Praises!!

Wait For Next Season!!

I may quit on others but #definatelynot on me. ----MS Dhoni Atleast in next ipl there will be a chance of me to see him in stadium through my eyes watchin him! I wish I could meet him for evening dinner! So much to learn from u @msdhoni #WhistlePodu #cricketcaptainofcentury pic.twitter.com/VObCAyGX1j — Jitendra Hole (@JitendraHole) November 1, 2020

Expectations!!

I respect his game, definitely he will play and may be we could see his good game play with bat or captiancy or more with his keeping skills..🤗🔥 #CSKvKXIP #CSK #MSDhoni https://t.co/CN0g1a6Xm3 — Manikanta (@DizizMani) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, CSK elected to bowl first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Although they don't have much to play for, they'll like to end their rather dismal campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, it's a must-win game for Punjab to qualify for playoffs.

