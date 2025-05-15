MS Dhoni spent time with the Eden Gardens groundstaff after the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match on May 7. Chennai Super Kings came out on top against Kolkata Knight Riders in an exciting encounter at the Eden Gardens, registering just their third win of the season. After the match, MS Dhoni posed for pictures with the members of the groundstaff and made their day. The 43-year-old also signed autographs for the Kolkata police and also waved at the fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of him at the Eden Gardens. There has been a lot of speculation on MS Dhoni's future in IPL 2025 and after the KKR vs CSK match, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter issued an update on that. MS Dhoni Drops Big Hint on Future Amid Retirement Rumours, Chennai Super Kings Captain Says THIS After CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash in Kolkata.

MS Dhoni Poses With Groundstaff at Eden Gardens

