The IPL 2021 schedule was announced a while ago by the BCCI. The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, with the match between Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match between MI and RCB will be held in Chennai. Needless to say that the fans and players are excited for the IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians went on to scream, “Ala re ala’ and MS Dhoni said, “Start the whistle.” The Indian Premier League 14 will be held across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

The tournament will have 11 doubleheaders out of which three-afternoon matches and two teams will play two-afternoon matches. The afternoon games will be scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. The evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start. The fans are excited about the upcoming tournament which has come back to India.

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mark your calendars, 12th Man Army 🤩 The IPL kicks off on the 9th of April. We will be taking on the Mumbai Indians in the first game of the season! 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

Our brains have been reminiscing #IPL2020 moments on repeat mode as soon as the dates were announced 🔂 We begin our #VIVOIPL 2021 campaign on the 10th of April 🆚 @ChennaiIPL in Mumbai 💙💛#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Qdz1xysRVJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

The IPL 2021 has come back to India. Last year the IPL 2021 was held in UAE owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata are other venues hosting IPL 2021

