The clock is ticking and in the next few hours, we will have the grand finale of the IPL 2020 which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The winner of the finale would take home the coveted prize and the Dubai International Stadium would be keen to witness how the game pans out for both teams. Now ahead of the finals, the fans of both teams are sending out wishes for their favourite teams to win the contest. Mumbai City FC also shared a tweet on social media and asked the team to win the trophy for them. Mumbai City FC is a football club owned by City Football Group, Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Clash, Here’s a Look at Mumbai Indians’ History in Indian Premier League Finals.

They also mentioned that the team will cheer for MI from home. The footballers were seen playing cricket in the video. “Good luck for the big final, @mipaltan! We will be cheering you on from Goa. #OneFamily #AamchiCity Blue circle,” read the caption. They also used a blue heart to match the colours of the Mumbai Indians as their emoji. Mumbai Indians also retweeted the tweet and wished them for the Indian Super League. Check out the tweet below:

Good one, lads! Thanks for the wishes, @MumbaiCityFC 💙 And all the best for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season 🔵 https://t.co/LulvjTd6ry — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

This is the first time that the Delhi Capitals have reached the finals of the IPL. Ricky Ponting's men would be looking to clinch their first-ever trophy. Whereas, Mumbai Indians who won against the Chennai Super Kings last season would be looking to keep up their winning streak.

