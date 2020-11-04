Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 playoffs and Shane Bond has fired a warning to all the opponents. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The team has a comeback of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma’s men would be at an added advantage with the return of the pacer. Bond emphasised on how Mumbai Indians have dominated the IPL 2020 and are placed on number one of the points table. He also said that they are a team who knows how to win and cause maximum damage. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

“I think we are the team that nobody really wants to play, because they know if we play well, we can do some damage,” Bond said prior to Mumbai's meeting with the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The former New Zealand pacer also said that the Mumbai Indians have a good batting and bowling lineup that can give a run to the best of the team. The official account of the Mumbai Indians shared a video of the same on social media. Check it out below:

🗣️ "I'd love to play in India in the #Dream11IPL with the crowds and that sense of atmosphere one day!"#OneFamily#MumbaiIndians#MIpic.twitter.com/G6173O9Kzm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 4, 2020

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers will the second Qualifiers in the IPL 2020. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST.

