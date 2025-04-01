London [UK], April 1 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced former skipper Charlott Edwards as the new head coach of England women's team on Tuesday.

Edwards is a former England captain who represented her country over 300 times, winning two World Cups and lifting the Ashes five times across a 20-year playing career. With 10,273 runs in 309 international matches with 13 centuries, she is one of the most decorated international batters ever. She has replaced Jon Lewis after a poor ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and 16-0 drubbing to Australia in women's Ashes away from home.

"Charlotte Edwards has been announced as the new Head Coach of the England Women's team by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board)," the ECB said in a release.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, Edwards has coached across English domestic cricket and global T20 leagues, enjoying success with Southern Vipers in regional cricket, Southern Brave in The Hundred, Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League and Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League.

Charlotte Edwards said: "I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success.

"It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team.

"We have the immediate challenge of two home summer series, and then it is straight into the ICC Women's World Cup in India this autumn, with a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup next summer. There is also the mouth-watering prospect of the first-ever Olympics for women's cricket in LA 2028. I am relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward."

ECB Deputy CEO and Managing Director England Women's Cricket Clare Connor said: "When we drew up the criteria for the job, it became apparent very quickly that Charlotte was the outstanding candidate.

"She has the experience, passion and expertise to lead this team to success. The results she has achieved as a Head Coach in multiple environments, since retiring as one of the greatest ever England players, is a testament to her relentless drive and the standards she sets for those around her.

"She is a proven winner; she has won repeatedly as a player and now as a coach. She possesses a deep knowledge of the game, both in England and across the world, and she understands the importance of creating an environment that is both challenging and supportive."

"We are delighted to be able to appoint her as Head Coach of the England Women's team and we are hugely excited for what's to come."

Edwards joins the ECB from Hampshire. Her first game as England Women's Head Coach will be May 21, against West Indies at Canterbury. England Women's new Captain will be announced in due course. (ANI)

