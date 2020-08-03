The announcement of the IPL 2020 has gotten everyone excited. Not only the fans but also the cricketers can’t keep calm with the official announcement of the IPL 13. No sooner the franchises announced about the commencement of the Indian Premier League 13, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a hilarious reaction. The MI skipper posted an old picture of himself on social media where he was seen screaming excitedly after a fall of a wicket. The Hitman related excitement to the official announcement of the IPL 13. IPL 2020: Here’s How Mumbai Indians, CSK, KXIP, KKR & Other Franchises Announced About Start of IPL 13.

The best part about the snap was the caption which read, "Me running towards the airport to catch a plane for Dubai #IPL2020." The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be held in UAE across three stadiums- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Check out the snap below:

View this post on Instagram Me running towards the airport to catch a plane for Dubai #IPL2020 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

A while ago we told you even the excited franchises took to social media and posted tweets about the commencement of the IPL 2020. Each squad is supposed to have 24 players in the team. The teams will leave for UAE on August 20, 2020. A few teams had decided to leave earlier to acclimatise with the conditions in the country but the IPL governing council has requested the franchises to leave by August 20, keeping in the mind the protocols of the COVID-19.

