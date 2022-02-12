Record champions Mumbai Indians had a disappointing IPL 2021 and will be looking to reign supreme once again in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The five-time winners had a settled team which has been the key to their success and entered the IPL 2022 mega auction with the aim of building another strong side. The Rohit Sharma-led side knew the players they wanted and had a clear approach to bidding on players. At IPL 2022 mega auction 600 players will go under the hammer. Meanwhile, you can find the list of players bought by MI at the IPL 2022 auction. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

Mumbai Indians had retained four players in Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The record champions had INR 48 crore left in their purse and were smart with their buys. MI bought back Ishan Kishan for a record fee during the bidding wars.

MI Squad For IPL 2022

MI Players Bought At IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Previous Season Recap: Mumbai Indians had a disappointing last campaign as after winning back-to-back titles, Rohit Sharma’s team failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fifth in the points table.

