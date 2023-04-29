Entering the 42nd game of the Indian Premier League, just ahead if the halfway mark, we see Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals had a great start to their campaign, after a momentary stutter, they are back in the winning ways. Yashashvi Jaiswal's form has been tremendous this year and that has helped him cover up for even the like of Jos Buttler. Dhruv Jurel has excelled as a finisher and whenever RR deployed their spin trio with Adam Zampa in alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, they have delivered results. Mumbai on the other hand, have been struggling with their openers and the fast-bowling unit in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win MI vs RR IPL 2023 match? Staying the MI vs RR win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match. Rashid Khan Completes 100 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Clash.

So, what has Google predicted for the mouthwatering MI vs RR IPL 2023 match. In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Rajasthan Royals are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Rajasthan Royals 53% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Mumbai Indians has 47% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Google.com)

Rajasthan Royals' strength has been their new ball bowling attack with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. For MI their weakness has been their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. That's a poor matchup for MI and also their i new ball attack of Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff can be costly against the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. MI have a weak death bowling too. All that has compiled up and caused the prediction to fall in favour of RR. Highest Total in IPL History: Lucknow Super Giants Register Second-Highest Team Total, Post 257/5 vs Punjab Kings.

Historically, things have been very even between the two teams with MI winning 14 times out of 27 meeting and RR winning 12 times. Although recent results have favoured MI as they have won thrice out of the last 4 clashes.

