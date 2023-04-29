Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan finally made his 100th appearance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during Gujarat Titans' ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Since making his debut in 2017, Rashid has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament. He has picked up a total of 126 wickets in his IPL career so far. Rashid has started brilliantly in this season's IPL too and is in the purple cap race. Andre Russell Completes 150 IPL Matches, Nitish Rana Makes His 100th Indian Premier League Appearance During KKR vs GT Clash.

Rashid Khan Makes His 100th Indian Premier League Appearance

