Nathan Lyon walked out to bat today against India in his 100th Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane in the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Needless to say, not only the cricketer but also the fans were quite excited with his 100th Test match and thus they gave a warm welcome to Lyon as he stepped out to bat. Even the commentators were heard talking about the warm welcome by fans. The official account of the International Cricket Council shared the video of Lyon getting a warm welcome by fans. Lyon couldn’t do much with the bat and made way to the pavilion on the score of 24 runs. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 2.

Talking about the game, the home team got bundled out on 369 runs. After the early wicket of the openers, Marnus Labuschange scored 108 runs. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green both scored 45 and 47 runs respectively. Australia skipper Tim Paine scored a half-century. T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar scalped three wickets each. Mohammed Siraj got one wicket. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by ICC.

India lost their first wicket in the form of Shubman Gill on the score of seven runs. It was Pat Cummins who got the first wicket. We still have his fellow opener Rohit Sharma who is batting on the score of nine runs. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting alongside Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).