Nathan Lyon has chipped in with his opinion about the ongoing debate about the Motera pitch after the last match between India and England in a couple of days. Post this, many former players like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Harbhajan Singh and many others raised questions about the pitch at Motera. With each passing day, the debate has intensified. Players from all over the world have chipped in with their opinions. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slammed the critics of the Motera pitch and explained that everyone starts crying about the pitch once the ball starts spinning. Ravi Ashwin Not Affected By Yuvraj Singh's Tweet After Pink-Ball Test Ends Within Two Days.

The off-spinner also opined that the players play on a seaming pitch and get bowled out on a small total yet nobody objects. “But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining. I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant,” explained Lyon. On a concluding note, Lyon also revealed that he is planning to bring the curator to SCG.

Prior to this, even Ravi Ashwin was asked about his opinion about the pitch at Motera during the virtual press conference where bluntly explained that nobody had raised questions when a couple of test matches in New Zealand got over within five days. Rohit Sharma also defended the pitch and opined that most of the batsmen got out on the straight ball and the pitch had nothing to do with it.

