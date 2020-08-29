India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 every year to honour Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day in 1905. Chand is widely regarded as the best hockey player ever, and his contribution to Indian sports is immense. In 2012, the Indian government designated his birth anniversary as the National Sports Day. Well, India is undoubtedly a sports-driven country which has produced many prominent athletes across several fields. Cricket is unarguably India's most celebrated sports, and the nation also has one of the strongest cricket teams in the world. On the occasion of National Sports Day 2020, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity took to their social media accounts and wished their fans. National Sports Day 2020: Govt Making Numerous Efforts to Popularise Sports and Support Sporting Talent in India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

This auspicious day is celebrated across the nation to spread awareness about the importance of sports in an individual's life. Along with making the body healthy and active, sports also develop mental toughness. Owing to fact, several cricket stars also highlighted the significance of sporting disciplines.

With cricket being such a popular sport in the country, playing for the national team takes a lot of hardship and will. However, these cricketers also get the opportunity to make the nation proud, and they have done it time and time again. On the occasion of National Sports Day 2020, these cricket stars took also celebrated playing for India. Have a look. National Sports Day 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers of Indian Athletes and Teams to Celebrate Sports in India.

Sachin Tendulkar Encourages Fans To Be Fit!!

Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter.#SportPlayingNation #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/InjF7UQCeA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2020

Virat Kohli Remembers Major Dhyan Chand!!

Yuvraj Singh Salutes Sportsmanship

On the occasion of #NationalSportsDay, let’s come together to salute the spirit of sportsmanship. Let’s appreciate the hard work of our Indian athletes and recognize the sacrifices they have made to fulfill their dream of representing India at the highest level 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qovmisRXdv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma Showcases Love For Cricket!!

I'll always take up the chance to play the sport I love anywhere I go. #NationalSportsDay should encourage us to pick up a sport and just have fun 😁 pic.twitter.com/3shnDdI1fN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 29, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand!!

Remembering Dhyan Chand ji on #NationalSportsDay and everything that sports has given me. Always grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAVh0xXqNc — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 29, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav's Message!!

Representing India is an honour and a feeling which cannot be described in words. Happy National Sports Day 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/d9eGFD2sne — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 29, 2020

As of now, cricket lovers are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19. The gala T20 tournament is even more significant this time as it will mark the return of many talismans on the field after the coronavirus-induced halt.

