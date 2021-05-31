Navdeep Saini, the star bowler of the Indian cricket team has flaunted his and his beat Harley Davidson in the new video posted by him. On Sunday the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler took to social media and where he was seen revving up the engines of his bike. The shirtless look grabbed many eyeballs and soon the video went on to become a major trend on social media. Navdeep Saini's fans also took to social media and further shared the clip on their fan pages. Navdeep Saini's Workout: Here's The Exercise Routine That Helps The Indian Bowler Become Menacing Speedster (Watch Videos).

The likes of MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar and many others from the Indian cricket team are quite huge fans of bikes. Saini also joins the list. "Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear," Saini wrote as a caption while sharing the video. Saini has been spending a lot of time at home with his family. The India bowler is also seen working on his fitness and prior to this had posted a video of his workout. Earlier this, month Saini had shared a clip of himself sweating it out on the terrace.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Saini:

Saini was last seen in action during the IPL 2021 which got postponed with the increasing number of cases in the bio-bubble. With this, the IPL 2021 had to be called off indefinitely and the players were sent home. Saini was part of the team and now would be raring to go in the upcoming days.

