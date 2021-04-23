Nepal (NEP) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the finals of the Tri-Nation Twenty-20 series. The summit NEP vs NED T20I clash will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on April 24, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to win the game and seal the trophy. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century, Helps Team Beat Malaysia in Tri-Nation Match.

The teams have met each other twice in the series so far and bath have recorded one victory each. Nepal won the first game between the sides, getting the better of the Dutch team by nine wickets while the Netherlands bounced back in the next enjoyer, edging it by three wickets. Both teams will be aiming for a win to secure the series.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Wicket-Keeper – MA Sheikh (NEP) must be your keeper.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen - Gyanendra Malla (ENP), D Singh-Airee (NEP), Max O'Dowd (NED) must be your batsmen.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: All-Rounders – B Leede (NED), Karan KC (NEP), Pieter Seelaar (NED) can be selected the all-rounders.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bowlers - Sompal Kami (NEP), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), S Braat (NED), Paul van Meekeren (NED) can be picked as the bowlers in your team.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: MA Sheikh (NEP), Gyanendra Malla (ENP), D Singh-Airee (NEP), Max O'Dowd (NED), B Leede (NED), Karan KC (NEP), Pieter Seelaar (NED), Sompal Kami (NEP), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), S Braat (NED), Paul van Meekeren (NED)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) can be selected as the captain of your NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team and Max O'Dowd (NED) can be named as the vice-captain.

